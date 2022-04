The Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a "tourism recovery campaign'' for Riverside County, directing that $2.16 million in federal COVID relief funds be distributed to two organizations that will be tasked with drawing visitors back to the region after the dramatic downturn of the last two years. The campaign will be funded entirely by The post Supervisors OK countywide campaign to boost tourism; Visit Greater Palm Springs to receive $1.76 million appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO