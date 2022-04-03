Golfers encouraged to sign up for Sheriff Farmer’s annual tournament

A day out in the fresh air eyeing a golf tee may be just the ticket to help veterans adjusting to life back on the homefront after their service years. That's what members of the Jesse Soby American Legion Post and the Middletown Rotarians think. They've enlisted the help of Marine Corps veteran John Rumsey of Langhorne and PGA pro Dan Hoban, himself the son of a Vietnam veteran, to recruit veterans who might want to take advantage of the offer: a free nine-holes of golf and a complimentary lunch once a week for eight weeks at the Middletown Country Club where Hoban is the golf professional.

MIDDLETOWN, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO