ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Golfers encouraged to sign up for Sheriff Farmer’s annual tournament

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGolfers are encouraged to sign up for Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer’s 23rd annual Tournament. The event will be held June 4 at Tierra Del Sol Championship Golf...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

2nd annual Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Girls Ranch Ride held in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Chambers County, a cross-county motorcycle ride was held in memory of two 2021 accidents that claimed the lives of a deputy and eight children. The community is still healing from these losses, but they are doing what they can to help remember the lives lost.
VALLEY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, FL
The Villages, FL
Crime & Safety
City
The Villages, FL
Sumter County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Bucks County Courier Times

Veterans invited to learn golf from pro at Middletown Country Club

A day out in the fresh air eyeing a golf tee may be just the ticket to help veterans adjusting to life back on the homefront after their service years. That's what members of the Jesse Soby American Legion Post and the Middletown Rotarians think. They've enlisted the help of Marine Corps veteran John Rumsey of Langhorne and PGA pro Dan Hoban, himself the son of a Vietnam veteran, to recruit veterans who might want to take advantage of the offer: a free nine-holes of golf and a complimentary lunch once a week for eight weeks at the Middletown Country Club where Hoban is the golf professional.
MIDDLETOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy