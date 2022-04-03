ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Pregnant Nebraska corrections officer killed in double fatal crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fhywt_0eyHSrC100

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska corrections officer who was eight months pregnant and her passenger were killed in a fiery crash in Omaha on Thursday, authorities said.

Sara Zimmerman, 37, of Gretna, was killed when her 2018 Nissan Altima SUV collided with a 2017 Ford F250 pickup truck at a southwestern Omaha intersection and caught fire after rolling into a ditch, WOWT-TV reported.

Her passenger, Amanda Shook, 38, of Gretna, was also killed, KETV reported. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The driver of the pickup, Zachary Paulison, 21, of Omaha, was hospitalized after suffering back and chest fractures, the newspaper reported.

Zimmerman was an officer with the Douglas County Department of Corrections, KMTV reported.

“She possessed a unique combination of wisdom, compassion, and optimism that changed the lives of everyone she met. There are hundreds, if not thousands of incarcerated people who have turned their lives around as a result of her influence,” Douglas County Department of Corrections director Mike Myers said in a statement. “As a member of the Douglas County Department of Corrections family, she was the first to give of her time and talent to any co-worker in need. She made us all better people.

“To lose her in the manner we did when she was about to welcome her son into the world makes this loss nearly unbearable.”

Zimmerman’s husband is also a corrections worker in Douglas County, according to KMTV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT

87K+

Followers

98K+

Posts

28M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KETV.com

'It's something I've never seen before': Witness says neighbors tried to rescue people during fatal crash

Police are investigating what led to a fiery crash that left two women dead late Thursday night. A third person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. It was the first reported crash at the intersection of 192nd and F Street in more than a year. According to city of Omaha data, it is the only time someone has died in a crash here since at least 2015.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Inmate missing from Omaha corrections facility

Bellevue Police make quick arrests after a short-lived crime spree. Millard Public Schools requested $498,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund their mental health initiatives. Trial continues for Rep. Fortenberry. Updated: 30 minutes ago. Tuesday's testimony focused on an interview the FBI conducted with Fortenberry in March 2019...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Two killed in I-80 crash west of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were killed in a crash on I-80 west of Lincoln Thursday morning. The crash happened at the Milford exit (MM 381) in Seward County around 3:15 a.m. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer heading westbound lost control and overturned. The two...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gretna, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Gretna, NE
Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Accidents
City
Gretna, NE
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Omaha Police: Woman stabbed by shoplifter at Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a shoplifter stabbed a woman at a Family Dollar Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to an incident at a Family Dollar near 24th & Mason Street at 12:36 p.m. Police say a woman was stabbed after confronting a shoplifter....
OMAHA, NE
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Victims Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash on I-80 Identified; Driver Responsible Was Missing SF Woman

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County medical examiner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision between a Honda SUV and a Tesla on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Sunday, one of whom was a San Francisco woman who had been reported missing. CHP said a wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning collided head-on with a second vehicle in the fatal crash. The two victims were identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Madyson James and 38-year-old Vallejo resident Ruiju Ma, according to the medical examiner. CHP said at...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Myers
wcbu.org

Sisters killed in Saturday two-vehicle crash near Tremont

The two people who were killed after a two-vehicle crash in rural Tremont on Saturday afternoon have been identified. 22-year-old Ashley Embree and 16-year-old Sarae Embree were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The sisters from Pequot Lakes, Minn. were passengers in...
TREMONT, IL
WOWT

Omaha Police identify two who died in Thursday night crash

The annual cybersecurity conference Kernelcon welcomed security professionals from all around. Patchy fog and low clouds early this morning will clear quickly leaving us with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm from the upper 30s to around 60 for this afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
KOMO News

Two killed in late night fatal car crash

-------------- A Toppenish woman died in a car crash late Friday night a few miles out of Union Gap. Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened on I-82, seven miles east of Union Gap just after 11 p.m. According to the report, Leon Perez, 20, of Yakima...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officer#Wowt#Traffic Accident#Ford#Wowt Tv#The Omaha World Herald#Https T Co Ug2pvavesb#Kmtv
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Head on crash south of Monett, Mo. both drivers killed

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon Monett Rural Fire Protection District were alerted to a serious crash south of Monett along MO-37 near FR2030. “First arriving units advised of two vehicles involved, one blocking the roadway and another on its side in the ditch,” Monett Rural Fire state in a release of information.
MONETT, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Two women killed, 21-year-old man hospitalized after Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two women are dead after a crash late Thursday night in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department says OPD officers and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies were called to 192nd and F Streets for a crash just before 11:00 p.m. OPD officials said the investigation indicated that an eastbound...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

GRAPHIC: Dog attack in La Vista has neighbors concerned

The jury heard the voice of the congressman for most of the day. A fifth outbreak of the bird flu has been reported in Iowa. Drivers running stop signs caught on camera at a busy intersection. Judge Jackson in the hot seat. Updated: 7 hours ago. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse...
LA VISTA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
Gephardt Daily

2 motorcyclists killed in southern Utah crash, driver of car who hit them head-on critically injured

VEYO, Washington County, April 3, 202 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed Sunday after a head-on car-motorcycle crash near Veyo in Washington County. A man and a woman who were on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle were found dead at the scene of the crash, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Mike Alexander told Gephardt Daily. He said first responders were dispatched at 4:20 p.m. to Highway 91 in the vicinity of Gunlock Road, a few miles south of Veyo.
VEYO, UT
KSLTV

Rollover crash kills 2 Utah teens, seriously injures 3 others

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Two of the five teens thrown from a single-vehicle rollover in Utah’s Box Elder County Saturday are dead. Five teens were in a 1997 Toyota 4Runner that was heading northbound on East Promontory Road and not wearing seat belts when the vehicle rolled at least twice according to Chief Deputy Cade Palmer with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy