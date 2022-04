The Kraken came out of the gate hot against Dallas and never let their foot off the gas pedal. The home team established an offensive presence, and when they went down a player, only kept the attack up to score the first goal of the game while on the penalty kill. Stout defense and impressive play by Chris Driedger kept the Stars off the board through 55 minutes of play while Ryan Donato added what would be the game-winner. John Klingberg did get one puck in the Seattle net but that was it. Yanni Gourde and Karson Kuhlman would pot goals of their own to cement the win.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO