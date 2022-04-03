ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob deGrom ‘really frustrated’ with his latest Mets injury

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

PORT ST. LUCIE — A frustrated Jacob deGrom is trying to make the best of his latest injury.

In his first public comments since he was diagnosed two days earlier with a stress reaction on his right scapula, the Mets ace on Sunday said he’s relieved knowing he’s dealing with a bone issue that should heal completely with rest.

“Structurally everything looks fine, so once the bone heals then we’ll be ready to go and build up from there and hopefully be healthy for the rest of the year,” deGrom said at Clover Park.

But the right-hander has been shut down from throwing for up to four weeks and will then need time to build up before he can rejoin the Mets rotation, a process that could take him to late May or beyond.

DeGrom indicated he was blindsided by the injury, which first came to his attention while playing catch on Thursday. An MRI exam the following day found the stress reaction.

To that point, deGrom had pitched five innings over two appearances in the Grapefruit League and struck out 10 batters, throwing his fastball in the 97-99 mph range.

It came after deGrom missed the second half of last season with forearm and elbow discomfort.

“I am really frustrated,” deGrom said. “I came into camp feeling really good, I felt like my elbow and shoulder were in a good spot and then to hear a stress reaction in the bone was definitely something I was not expecting, so the level of frustration is really high right now.”

Manager Buck Showalter still hasn’t officially named deGrom’s replacement in the rotation (Tylor Megill, David Peterson and Trevor Williams are the top candidates) as he navigates another short-term issue: Max Scherzer’s sore right hamstring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qobyx_0eyHSbJd00
Jacob deGrom pitching during a Mets spring training game on March 27, 2022.

DeGrom was scheduled to pitch Thursday’s opener in Washington. The Mets will know more about Scherzer after he throws a side session Tuesday.

In 15 starts last season, deGrom pitched to a 1.08 ERA.

“You want to see him on the field for 35 starts,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “You want to see him. He’s one of the greatest. I want to be part of watching this unfold. But we wish him nothing but the best and speedy recovery and we have got a job to do.”

Lindor pointed out that a healthy deGrom alone doesn’t guarantee success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGf0z_0eyHSbJd00
Jacob deGrom says he’s “really frustrated” about his latest injury.

“Even if [deGrom] was on the team, how many games has Jacob lost because we didn’t do our job?” Lindor said. “Teams can still beat us 1-0. It sucks to watch him on the sideline. I want to see him every five days.

“The sky is not falling. We have got to focus on what we have. We have 26 other guys that are trying to do the job. It’s part of the grind. It’s part of adversity. We are athletes. We are going to get hurt.”

DeGrom said he wishes he could pinpoint what might have caused his latest injury.

“That is something I am trying to figure out, because I felt like I put myself in a good spot this offseason to be ready to make 30-plus starts,” he said. “I would be guessing if I said exactly what happened. I tossed around a short ramp up, not pitching competitively in [8 ½] months, but that would be a guess if I said exactly what happened.”

One thing hasn’t changed. Upon arriving to spring training deGrom said he planned to exercise the opt-out in his contract after this season. The right-hander signed a five-year contract worth $137.5 million before the 2019 season that included an opt-out after the fourth year. Asked on Sunday if he still planned to opt out, deGrom answered in the affirmative.

Comments / 0

The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
NBC Sports

More bad news for Mets with Scherzer scratched a day after deGrom shut down

In the span of two days, the Mets have lost Jacob deGrom for a significant period of time and may be losing Max Scherzer as well. A day after deGrom was shut down for at least four weeks with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday with a hamstring injury. Scherzer told reporters that the tweak is minor but he did not commit to being ready for Mets opening day on April 7.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
NBC Sports

Wheeler on his readiness, the Mets' loss of deGrom, Phillies' deep lineup

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Objective No. 1 in Phillies camp Saturday was to get Zack Wheeler on a mound and have him face two innings' worth of hitters. Ideally, it would have happened up the road in Dunedin, against the Toronto Blue Jays' formidable bat rack, but when the weather apps started calling for afternoon rain, Joe Girardi decided to take no chances.
MLB
Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers' lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

