ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Grammy Awards 2022 red carpet: Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Kourtney Kardashian, & more bring style to night

By Caitlyn Hitt
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

SAWEETIE, Megan Thee Stallion, Kourtney Kardashian, Dua Lipa and more dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Nominees included Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bs5Jt_0eyHSVy900
Doja Cat hit the Grammy Awards red carpet after announcing that she was quitting music Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qyh1s_0eyHSVy900
Saweetie wowed in a vibrant pink two-piece ensemble, showcasing her assets Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFRbR_0eyHSVy900
Megan Thee Stallion took sexy to a new level in a leopard print gown Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dI67_0eyHSVy900
Lil Nas X showed up in all white at the Grammys Credit: Getty

Saweetie shone bright in a neon pink two-piece ensemble. The musician posed in a tiny top and large skirt at the Grammys.

She was photographed on the red carpet with her silver hair styled close to her head.

Her large skirt covered her feet as she posed for photos.

She wasn't the only major star on the red carpet. Not long after the rapper's arrival Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo were photographed arriving at the awards show.

Doja Cat, nominated for eight awards at the awards show, stunned in a sea foam green gown with sheer detailing.

The singer wore her blond hair up with bits sticking up in the back, bangs across her forehead and long strands of hair hanging around her face.

Megan Thee Stallion was also present and she took sexy to new eights in an animal print gown.

Lil Nas X donned a bold look as always, posing in a white outfit with raised details throughout.

As for Olivia, the pop songstress stunned in a classic black gown with purple details down the front and on the chest.

She wore long dark gloves that extended up her arms and had her hair down around her shoulders as she smiled for photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOkrm_0eyHSVy900
Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo stunned in a classic silhouette on the red carpet Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elMzc_0eyHSVy900
The singer made a splash with her hit single Driver's License Credit: Getty

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were also in attendance.

The couple hit the red carpet with the reality star wearing a chic black jumpsuit with cutouts near her chest and the rocker in a black outfit with a red coat over top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Reumz_0eyHSVy900
Kourtney Kardashian donned a sexy cutout dress at the Grammy Awards Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SiSWU_0eyHSVy900
She and fiancé Travis Barker packed on the PDA on the carpet Credit: Getty

They once again showed their affection for one another in a major way, posing for photos by one another's side.

At one point they again kissed with their tongues on display.

Also packing on the PDA at the awards show were Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

The pop singer posed in a massively oversized suit with a neon pink hat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448W9l_0eyHSVy900
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shared a sweet smooch at the Grammys Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMYY9_0eyHSVy900
Justin posed in a massively oversized suit with a neon pink hat, while Hailey opted for formfitting and sexy in a long gown that hugged her body Credit: Getty

His model wife, meanwhile, opted for formfitting and sexy in a long gown that hugged her body.

The couple shared a sweet kiss at the event.

Chelsea – typically more daring that most– played it safe, opting for a classic black lace gown, while some of the other stars went for bolder looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGupX_0eyHSVy900
Chelsea Handler posed in a black gown that reached nearly to her ankles and featured lace detail throughout Credit: Getty

Meanwhile Tiffany, who starred in Girl's Trip, shined in a sparkly pink gown.

Her hair was dyed a bright blond and styles short on her head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUqpZ_0eyHSVy900
Tiffany Haddish shined in a pink sparkly gown at the Grammys following her arrest Credit: AFP

It wasn't just the ladies that showed out on Grammy's night.

The men of Hollywood also hit Sin City in style.

Diplo, a famed EDM DJ, was photographed with his blue hair on full display in an all-black outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bm6Md_0eyHSVy900
Diplo donned bright blue hair on the Grammys red carpet and an all-black look Credit: Getty

The musician smiled with his arms crossed across his body in a black suit and black top.

Others, like Dillon Francis, kept it casual at the awards show.

He arrived wearing jeans and a t-shirt, carrying a Walgreens bag in his hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1oZT_0eyHSVy900
Dillon Francis kept it casual at the 2022 Grammy Awards, wearing jeans and a t-shirt Credit: Getty

Brandi Carlile, another nominee, went for a powerful look, sporting a pant suit.

She wore black flare pants, a white top, and a brightly colored jacket with a bold pattern throughout.

The jacket appeared to be beaded and featured large black lapels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QaBZ_0eyHSVy900
Brandi Carlile smiled in a bold pant suit on the Grammys red carpet Credit: AP

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini wore a classic black gown with a large bow detail on her hip.

The dress featured a large slit up the side, which showed off her long legs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PA5J9_0eyHSVy900
Kelsea Ballerini showed off her legs in a slinky black gown Credit: Getty

Jack Antonoff kept it similarly classic in a black suit.

He wore a white shirt underneath and black glasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMyPv_0eyHSVy900
Jack Antonoff kept it simple in a black suit at the Grammys Credit: Getty

TikTok star Addison Rae made quite a statement on the red carpet at the Grammys.

She stepped out with Omer Fedi by her side.

The internet celebrity posed in a silky pink gown, smooching Omer who appeared with brightly-colored hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afJVz_0eyHSVy900
TikTok star Addison Rae and Omer Fedi made a bold statement at the Grammys Credit: Getty

Carrie Underwood stunned in a yellow gown at the Grammy.s

Her dress went over one shoulder, with the other half of her chest covered in jewels.

The gown faded from yellow to orangey-brown toward the bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWTsV_0eyHSVy900
Carrie Underwood stepped out wearing a yellow gown with one-shoulder detailing Credit: Getty

While Carrie went for a sunny look, Dua Lipa went for goth glam.

She hit the Grammys red carpet in all black, with strappy details across her chest.

The singer wore a form-fitting black gown with gold details around the neck.

Her blond hair hung loose around her shoulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxvac_0eyHSVy900
Dua Lipa donned a goth glam look at the Grammys Credit: Getty

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attended the awards show together months after controversy involving the cook book author.

The pair were all smiles as they posed together.

The All of Me singer wore a simple black suit while his wife, a former swimsuit model, sporting a bubble gum pink ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDvO3_0eyHSVy900
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hit the red carpet together, smiling as they posed for pics Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7CCX_0eyHSVy900
The outing came after much controversy involving the cook book author in 2021 Credit: Getty

Halsey, who welcomed her first child in 2021, was also at the Grammys.

They took to the red carpet in Las Vegas in a sleek black look.

The singer posed in a form fitting gown with a large hat on their head.

Their tattoos were on full display in the gown and they wore heavy makeup, including dark crimson lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBlH4_0eyHSVy900
Halsey stepped out in a form-fitting gown at the Grammy Awards Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THLow_0eyHSVy900
The front of their gown featured a crimson velvet detail Credit: Getty

Paris Hilton stole the show in a glimmering silver gown.

It featured sheer portions, a flowing cape, and beaded detailing throughout the torso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juP3z_0eyHSVy900
Paris Hilton wowed in a silver and sheer gown with beaded details Credit: Getty

K-pop sensation BTS had all eyes on them as they wore various suits – some blue, some red and some white.

The Korean artists posed wildly on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxUX0_0eyHSVy900
The members of BTS arrived at the Grammys looking dapper in suits Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNhYe_0eyHSVy900
The couple shared a sweet and somewhat tame kiss at the event as cameras flashed Credit: Getty

Billy Porter went bold and bright, daring to be different as usual.

He hit the Grammys red carpet in a bright pink look complete with full-length gloves, silver shoes and a silver clutch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ifu3_0eyHSVy900
Billy Porter donned a bold and bright Grammys outfit complete with silver details Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11791A_0eyHSVy900
Justin went for an oversized look, while his wife wore a form-fitting gown Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On A Piano While Delivering A Sweet Performance At The iHeartRadio Awards

After emerging from a literal oven, a flaming hot Megan Thee Stallion set the iHeartRadio Music stage on fire with a delicious performance — and her talented badonk. Spring just started, but Megan Thee Stallion kicked off Hot Girl Summer 2022 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (Mar. 22). Megan, 27, was one of the few performers booked for the show, and she slayed the Shrine Auditorium’s stage. Megan arrived in style – actually, she showed up in a giant red oven. After emerging in a fire-engine red outfit, Megan delivered a few bars of “Megan’s Piano” from her Something For the Hotties album. She then kicked into her new hit with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” There was everything – people getting hit in the faces with pies. Dancing. Megan even twerked on a red piano. That’s one way to play the 88 keys!
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Hit Oscars 2022 Red Carpet, Making Her the First Kardashian to Attend

While the Kardashians are no strangers to awards shows, no member of the famous family has ever attended the Oscars -- until now. Kourtney Kardashian joined her fiancé, Travis Barker, on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. This also marks the couple's first red carpet they've walked together since getting engaged in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Kanye
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Halsey
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Addison Rae
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Saweetie
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Grammy Awards 2022: The Best Celebrity Hair And Make-Up Looks

Rounding out 2022 awards season is the music event of the year, the Grammy Awards. Bringing together the best in the music biz, the Grammys packs in musical talent decked out in the most fabulous fashion. And where there are next level (and often ostentatious) ensembles, the beauty looks are sure to follow.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Dua Lipa Is Blonde Again With Cool-Girl Roots at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. She’s back! Dua Lipa hit up the 2022 Grammy Awards with her new blonde hair — obviously a wig but seriously cool nonetheless. Her usual black strands are gone and in their place, long, honey-blonde strands with cool-girl darker roots. Hairstylist Chris Appleton is responsible for the new blonde hue, as he wrote “Blondie” on an Instagram post of her. We’re literally drooling (or levitating?) Makeup artist Samantha Lau is responsible for the glam, which features...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE
CinemaBlend

After Kim Kardashian Dropped The Name West, She’s Still Rebranding In Other Ways

For months after filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, Kim Kardashian kept the West last name firmly on her social media handles, leading to some confusion about whether she intended to keep it with her kids in mind. Court documents have since cleared matters up, though, with a judge ruling in the reality star’s favor last month for her to become legally single and adopt her maiden name once again. Only then did Kardashian drop her ex’s surname officially from the likes of Twitter and Instagram. And the 41-year-old is still rebranding in other ways, too.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy