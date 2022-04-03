ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

‘A celebration of local:’ Kingma’s Market ‘sample fest’ to feature 27 Michigan businesses

By Brian McVicar
The Grand Rapids Press
 1 day ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Shoppers will have an opportunity to sample products from 27 Michigan food and beverage companies at Kingma’s Market on April 9. The event, dubbed “sample fest,” is free, and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April...

1240 WJIM

Some of the Largest Earth Cracks in the Great Lakes Area are in Michigan

I love exploring our state. There are so many cool features...from waterfalls, to mountains, to so many lakes, and even large earth cracks. I discovered these things in the northeast region of the lower peninsula recently. At one point, the area where these large earth cracks are found was actually a tourist attraction. Over the years people have stopped flocking to see these works of nature, but thankfully, the 76 year old Mystery Valley Karst Preserve and Nature Sanctuary is still maintained for visitors in Presque Isle County, just north of Alpena.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Meijer

Those who live in the Midwest likely already know (and love) Meijer. This grocery store chain dominates mid-size cities with its wide array of products at affordable prices. According to the brand, each store offers more than 220,000 products, from groceries to sporting goods, and among those items are more than 600 varieties of produce (the produce is important, but more on that later). Some might be tempted to liken Meijer to Walmart, but don't make that mistake. Meijer fans will vehemently claim the regional superstore is superior to the global behemoth and for good reason: Meijer laid the groundwork for Walmart. Meijer walked in the Great Depression so Walmart could run in the latter half of the century.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Detroit

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for decades to build their fortune.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

