Turning Red made some Spotify playlists for all the main characters in the movie. Over on Disney Canada's page, you can check out what Meilin, Priya, Abby, and Miriam are listening to outside of the movie. Tons of people have become big fans of the quartet as they tried to help Mei navigate puberty. (There are some inspired selections, especially on Abby and Priya's side of things. Evanessence anyone?) Moments like this just go to show fans that Turning Red really was a major moment on Disney+. Encanto might still be in pole position for fan-attention this year. But, Mei's squad is gaining ground fast. Any playlist for these characters wouldn't be complete without 4-Town, and the boyband made for the movie is along for the ride too. Check out Disney Canada's tweet about this down here.

MOVIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO