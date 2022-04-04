ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Donaldsonville church gives away $11,700 in free gas to 400 drivers

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Fountain of Faith Christian Center gave away $11,700 in free gas to nearly 400 drivers April...

Dee
1d ago

It's refreshing to see a church give to the community instead of taking from them. I applaud them.

Cita C
1d ago

Love this! I passed by and didn't know what was going on until seeing a fb post

