Donaldsonville church gives away $11,700 in free gas to 400 drivers

Long lines of cars stretched for blocks near Chicago-area gas stations on Thursday, signaling that local businessman Willie Wilson was footing the bill for motorists to top up their tanks for a second time. Wilson was giving gas away to motorists who showed up at four dozen gas stations. Some drivers waited for more than an hour to collect their $50 worth of gasoline. Chicago resident David Chavez, 28, said he waited nearly three hours for his free gas, and it was worth it. "My gas tank is empty," he said, adding "the last time I went to go put gas, it was like $80, almost $80, so I figured, you know, I wait in line for a couple of hours, you know, free gas, you know, it's worth it at the end." Motorists could keep filling up for free until Wilson's tab reached $1 million. Gas prices have been rising nationwide. On Thursday, the cost of gas inched close to $5 per gallon in the Chicago metro area, up from a little more than $3 a year ago, according to AAA.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO