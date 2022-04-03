ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Days Left Until Reservations Open For Visiting Maroon Bells

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxYRF_0eyHRWt500

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Reservations to visit one of Colorado’s gems this summer will open soon. Starting April 11, you can book a spot on a shuttle or reserve a parking spot at the base of Maroon Bells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq52r_0eyHRWt500

(credit: Danielle Chavira)

Parking reservations cost $10 and are required until the popular site closes ahead of fall. The shuttle will cost $16 and is available between May 27 and Oct. 24. The shuttle runs every 15 minutes between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Aspen Highlands.

The free Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus can be accessed from Ruby Park in downtown Aspen which will taken them to Aspen Highlands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izxqW_0eyHRWt500

(credit: Danielle Chavira)

“The reservations system we have used for the past two years has been very successful in reducing overcrowding and improving visitor experience at this iconic Colorado location,” said Shelly Grail, Recreation Manager for the USDA Forest Service Aspen-Sopris Ranger District.

The road straight to the bells opens May 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeJTq_0eyHRWt500

(credit: Danielle Chavira)

Those being dropped off by private vehicle between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. will need to have a shuttle ticket ahead of their departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bj3E_0eyHRWt500

(credit: Danielle Chavira)

“The advance downhill ticket reservations are critical because they allow us to anticipate how much space will be needed each day for one-way downhill passengers who have been dropped off in the morning or who have hiked over from Crested Butte or other locations,” said RFTA CEO, Dan Blankenship.

LINK: Maroon Bells Parking & Shuttle Reservations

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS Denver
CBS Denver

42K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow CBS Denver and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS Denver

Wildlife Crossings Included In Major I-70 Improvements Planned For Vail Pass

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Phase one of a $164.2 million I-70 project on Vail Pass in underway. A popular trail is moving, an emergency truck ramp has been added and crews have plans to add six wildlife crossings throughout the dangerous stretch of western Colorado highway. An image of a Colorado bighorn sheep passing through a wildlife crossing. (credit: CDOT) “Vail Pass has the number one crashes per volume of cars in Colorado along I-70,” CDOT Resident Engineer Karen Berdoulay said. It’s part of why they’re planning to add an additional lane to the interstate as well. Each time there’s a crash, with...
VAIL, CO
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Tip: Reserve Your Summer LEGOLAND Visits Now Instead of Waiting

If you're planning on visiting LEGOLAND this summer, now is the time to start planning. Next month LEGOLAND New York officially opens for their very first full season in the Hudson Valley. Limited parts of the Goshen theme park was unveiled to visitors last May before the entire park was finally opened in July. Visitors were greeted with a park "in progress" for much of the season, with landscaping and certain attractions still undergoing work as the park scrambled to launch an entire theme park during a global pandemic.
GOSHEN, NY
Arizona Daily Sun

Summer ramada reservations open for Coconino County parks

Coconino County has opened ramada reservations for the upcoming summer season. There are 10 ramadas available for rent between three county parks – Fort Tuthill County Park, Raymond County Park and Peaks View County Park. Ramadas can be rented for a full or half-day seven days a week from May 1 through Oct. 31 during the 2022 summer season.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Aspen, CO
Lifestyle
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Denver Metro Area Loses Another Child To Suspected Fentanyl Overdose

(CBS4) – Another Colorado family and community is mourning the loss of a teenager reportedly at the hands of fentanyl. A 17-year-old boy’s body in Highlands Ranch was found in his home last week. Another teenager, a 16-year-old girl, died in Lakewood less than a week prior. Fentanyl is believed to be the cause. (credit: CBS) In 2021, the DEA’s Denver division alone took roughly 1.1 million counterfeit pills off the streets. We are less than halfway through 2022, and he says they have already reached 900,000. Brian Besser, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Denver Field Division, recently sat down with...
DENVER, CO
KPCW

Basin Rec encourages people to avoid trails during mud season

As the temperatures warm up and winter snow begins to melt, things get muddy in the mountains – real muddy. The region’s hundreds of miles of hiking and biking trails are hit particularly hard during the spring as melting snow turns dirt to mud and makes local trails sticky and potentially dangerous.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

Thief Targets Car Parked At University Of Colorado Campus, Causes $3,000 Of Damage

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for the thief or thieves who stole rims and tires from a car parked in a spot on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. It happened sometime between Sunday night and Thursday at 6 p.m. at Parking Lot 418, which is located near near Kittredge Loop. (credit: CU Police) The University of Colorado Police Department released photos that show the damaged car. Two rims and tires were taken, and the damage to the car is estimated at about $3,000. Investigators believe the criminals might have been interrupted while they were in the midst of the theft. (credit: CU Police) Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Weak Front For Friday, Before Big Saturday Warmth

DENVER(CBS)- Clouds are on the increase across Colorado ahead of a cold front that will push thru Thursday night into Friday. (credit: CBS) This next system is fairly warm and dry. There will be snow in the mountains and just a few morning sprinkles over the plains. (credit: CBS) The mountain snow will move in Thursday night and may add up to about 1 to 3 inches in several areas. (credit: CBS) Across the Front Range and eastern plains wind flow will be mainly out of the west during the entire event. This will be more of a drying, downslope wind for the Front Range. This tends to be a drying and warming wind. As a result, moisture will be very limited across the Mile High City and surrounding suburbs. (credit: CBS) Saturday will be a great start for the weekend with temps in the 60s and 70s over Denver and most of eastern Colorado. Sunday cools with a chance for afternoon rain showers.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Maroon Bells#Aspen Highlands
northfortynews

Poudre Valley REA Hosts Virtual Annual Meeting

  View online at 9 am on Saturday, April 2 at pvrea.coop/annualmeeting Attendees eligible for door prizes and one of two grand prizes Drawing for $1,000 Luck-of-the-Draw continuing education scholarship Prize form, schedule, information, and live [...] This post Poudre Valley REA Hosts Virtual Annual Meeting previously appeared on North Forty News.
ECONOMY
OutThere Colorado

Historic ski resort hits the market for $2 million

Making the dream of owning a private ski resort a reality may only be $2 million dollars away. The Muroff Hospitality Group, a real-estate agency based in Massachusetts, has recently listed the Brodie Ski Resort for the bargain price of just $1,900,000. The property comes with 500 acres of land,...
TRAVEL
104.5 KDAT

Beer Company Urges Iowans to Pee in a Busch, Seriously

With spring in the air and the weather warming up, people are going to start spending more time outdoors. More time in the outdoors means more people doing their business in the outdoors. While it may seem harmless to pee outside on a tree, this could actually be pretty harmful to them. To combat that, a popular Iowa-favorite beer company is urging its drinkers to "Pee in a Busch" instead.
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Very Strong Wind And Elevated Fire Danger Expected Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day for Denver, the Front Range and the Eastern Plains as a new storm moves into Colorado. It will bring snow to the mountains starting Monday night along with rain showers for Denver and the Eastern Plains on Tuesday. In addition to the moisture we expect a lot of wind over the next few days. Gusts will potentially reach 60 to 80 mph at times. The map below shows a model prediction of wind gusts for 11 a.m. on Tuesday. RELATED: Colorado Weather: Snow And High Wind Will Make Mountain Travel...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Weak Weather System Friday Morning Will Leave Gorgeous Saturday Ahead For Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is on the southern edge of a weather system passing through Wyoming and South Dakota today. Scattered mountain snow showers are possible through the early afternoon and we can’t rule out a few sprinkles or very brief rain showers around Denver and on the eastern plains. This is a fast-moving system with some drier air moving in by the early to middle part of the afternoon. That means after a cloudy start we should see plenty of sunshine before the day is over. Gusty wind will be possible as the storm system moves away later today. Saturday will...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Snow And High Wind Will Make Mountain Travel Difficult On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day for the northern and central mountains of Colorado as a new storm moves in from the northwest. It will bring widespread snow to mountains north of Highway 50 along with high wind. Travel is expected to be very difficult at times during the day on Tuesday for several heavily traveled mountain roadways, including Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 40. The same storm will bring high wind and rain showers to Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains during the day on Tuesday. Fire danger will also be elevated from...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Chemical Leak Closes Highlands Ranch Swim Center

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) — A swim school was closed Sunday morning after an employee discovered a chemical leak in a mechanical room and called 9-1-1. Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) personnel from South Metro Fire Rescue responded to Waterworks Aquatics Highlands Ranch, 8980 Barrons Boulevard, at 8:50 a.m. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) Crews determined a pump had failed and leaked muriatic acid overnight, according to South Metro spokesman Eric Hurst. The acid leaked onto the floor of the mechanical room and underneath a door to the sidewalk outside, Hurst said. No other parts of the facility were affected, Hurst said. “An environmental cleanup company...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
KXRM

New Pickleball courts coming to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Construction is underway on new pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park. In a Facebook post on Monday, Pueblo Parks and Recreation announced that the new pickleball courts are well underway and their summer pickleball program is returning this summer. Parks and Recreation will begin offering pickleball lessons in June, and they will […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Bird Flu Detected In 3 Counties Across Colorado, Denver Zoo Temporarily Closes Bird Exhibits

DENVER (CBS4)– The bird flu, or avian flu, has been detected in three counties across Colorado. The virus is very contagious among birds and it can also spread to humans. (credit: CBS) The birds can become ill when they come into contact with sick birds’ saliva. The Denver Zoo has closed its bird exhibits temporarily due to the bird flu. One Denver Zoo patron, Lucy Christensen said, “We really miss the birds. There are no birds on the other side and we miss the penguins.” Geese and ducks carry the disease which is more accurately called “avian influenza.” Brian Aucone is the senior vice president...
DENVER, CO
Aspen Daily News

NASTAR returns to Snowmass

Blue Grouse at Snowmass will be occupied all week as National Standard Racing’s national championships return for 2022. Starting on Monday, two race lanes will be carved out at Spider Sabich Race Arena for the self-proclaimed largest “public grassroots ski racing program in the world.” Skiers, snowboarders, telemarkers, adaptive racers and even snow bikers race head-to-head for recreational glory.
SNOWMASS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Strong Winds Ready To Rock The Rockies

DENVER (CBS4)- We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Tuesday. Colorado will be getting hit with a prolonged wind event thru the middle of the week. It will be the double push of a strong cold front and a strong jet stream pushing smack over the central Rockies. The strong wind gusts have the potential to raise the threat of fire danger in many areas of the state. (credit: CBS) The strongest part of the jet stream flowing at altitude is the Jet Max which will be over the state on Tuesday. This max can see winds over 100 mph...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy