Auburn University doctoral student writes children’s book to teach coping skills

“The biggest lesson that life has taught me, basically, is to just never give up because something good is always bound to happen. Keep going. Keep striving, keep doing the best that you can, and eventually, all your hard work will pay off. I’ve had people to sometimes challenge things that I planned on doing. For instance, getting a Ph.D. They said that I couldn’t work full time, give birth to children and get a Ph.D. all at the same time. I had to make sure that I proved them wrong, so I couldn’t give up. I had to keep going, no matter how long it took, no matter what I had to endure, I had to just keep going. Maybe a lot of times it’s good to challenge people because then they do better when they are challenged. I’m glad I did that and all that was accomplished. I continued to work full time. I gave birth to two children. I stayed active in my church and stayed active in my public service sorority and got a Ph.D., so just keep going. Never give up.” – Shelia Nash-Stevenson, Ph.D., of Madison.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO