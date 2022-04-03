ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn University doctoral student writes children’s book to teach coping skills

By Neal Reid Auburn University
While pregnant with her first child last year, Donielle Fagan decided to write a love letter of sorts to her son with a children’s book. Fagan, a doctoral candidate in Auburn University’s College of Education, was thinking of a way to help children learn how to deal with their emotions. With...

