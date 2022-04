TAMPA — When USF officials discuss the on-campus football stadium they want to build near the Bulls’ practice fields, one word keeps coming up: transformational. Transformational for the football team, which will have a true home for the first time in its 26-year history. For the athletic department, which will benefit from the rise of its most visible program. And for the entire university, which will be buzzing with students and visitors a half-dozen times each fall.

