Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer 'doing fine' after announcing positive COVID-19 test

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has COVID-19, officials from his office announced Sunday afternoon.

Fischer "has light, cold-like symptoms," a statement from his office said, but he "is doing fine and attributes getting both vaccines and a booster to not being seriously ill."

Fischer has been in Israel for the past week, participating in a program from the American Jewish Committee for mayors, the statement continued. Due to Israel's quarantine policies, Fischer will be working remotely for the coming week.

He will miss the start of Louisville's annual Give A Day efforts — a monthlong collection of volunteering projects — due to his positive test and resulting stay in Israel.

Jefferson County, along with most Kentucky counties, is currently in the lowest community level for COVID-19.

Fischer, who has been Louisville's mayor since 2011, is finishing his third and final term in the seat this year.

This story will be updated.

