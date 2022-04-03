Police investigate 3-year-old shot in head on Crimson Leaf Lane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A three-year-old boy is dead after police say he shot himself in the head Sunday. Officers were to a house on Crimson Leaf Lane on Jacksonville’s Westside before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

JSO can’t say whether the gun was unsecured.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson weighed in on the legal consequences of such incidents:

“A person could be charged for manslaughter in a situation like this. Manslaughter with the death of a child if you are grossly negligent,” Carson said. “There is a legal requirement that you keep a gun away from children and store it in a way that a child is not going to get hurt.”

Police say there were other people at the home at the time of the shooting, and adults are cooperating with detectives.

“Any tragedy like this, we give the family some time to grieve as well. Obviously, the loss of a young man – three years old like that – is gonna be shocking to the entire family,” Lt. JD Stronko with JSO said.

