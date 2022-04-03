ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe orchestrates Paris Saint-Germain masterclass as Parisians beat Lorient 5-1

By Reuters
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKylian Mbappe was devastatingly effective on a memorable night for the France forward as he scored two and set up three other goals as Paris Saint-Germain demolished visitors Lorient 5-1 on Sunday in Ligue 1. In a game in which Lionel Messi and Neymar (two) also scored, the French...

www.espn.com

Sports

