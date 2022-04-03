ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Pop duo says ‘bus caught in the crossfire’ of downtown mass shooting

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPHa1_0eyHPl6g00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Pop duo Aly and AJ, who performed at the Crest Theatre on Saturday night, tweeted a statement regarding the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.

“Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento,” the pop duo wrote. “All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe.”

The duo said their tour bus was “caught in the crossfire” and they sheltered in place. They added that everyone in their touring group is fine.

“Thank you for everyone reaching out,” the duo said. “A remainder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country.”

Aly and AJ performed at the Crest Theatre on K Street as part of their 35-city A Touch of the Beat tour. They’re scheduled to perform at The Fillmore in San Francisco on Monday, according to the duo’s website.

Sacramento police asks public for mass shooting videos

Hip-Hop artist Tyler, The Creator also performed in downtown Sacramento on Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center. The rapper and producer performed at the downtown venue as part of his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour.

Singer Kali Uchis, who was one of the openers for Saturday’s concert, tweeted a statement about Sunday morning’s mass shooting.

“Devastated by the mass shooting last night in Sacramento near the venue we performed at,” Uchis wrote. “Our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We pray the injured recover quickly and that everyone at our show made it home safely.”

The Sacramento Kings released a statement on their social media channels Sunday regarding the shooting.

Our community grieves as we mourn those lost today senselessly killed by gun violence. Our prayers are with those who have been wounded and heart goes out to all the families in anguish affected by this devastating act.

Sacramento Kings

“Our thoughts are with the entire Sacramento community,” the Golden State Warriors wrote in a reply to the Kings’ tweet.

The Kings held a moment of silence prior to their game against the Warriors at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Body of Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have located the body of missing Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. It was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Over 60 shots were fired in a shooting that left a man shot multiple times in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60 shell casings after responding to a recent shooting in Sacramento County. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, deputies received a call from the victim saying he was shot at near the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road in Hood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Mass Shooting in Sacramento Kills Six, Leaves Another Ten People Injured

A mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday has claimed at least six lives and left many more injured. Local police were patrolling an area near the Golden One Center at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire; upon arriving to the scene, they found six people dead and another ten injured, with some having taken themselves to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made and police have not given specifics on the type of gun used. [ABC7]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kali Uchis
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Philadelphia police say mass shooting was hired hit

Police say a mass shooting that left one person dead and six injured in Philadelphia last September was the result of a hired hit carried out on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon, reports CBS Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond says 26-year-old Steven Jones was standing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Just horrific’: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six people were killed and 12 others were wounded after a shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, California, police said. Update 4:28 p.m. EDT April 3: Sacramento police said they recovered “at least one firearm” at the scene of the shooting but did not release any details, The Sacramento Bee reported. The number of people injured in the shooting was revised upward to 12, according to the newspaper.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Kings#Mass Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#Pop Duo
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting had an outstanding warrant in Riverside County

A 26-year-old arrested in connection with a shooting in Sacramento that killed six and wounded a dozen others had an outstanding warrant in Riverside County, jail records show. Police said at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested as a “related suspect” on The post Man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting had an outstanding warrant in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
FOX40

Woman experiencing homelessness killed in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A victim of the mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday has been identified as a woman who had been experiencing homelessness.  The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified one of the victims as 57-year-old Melinda Davis. City council member Katie Valenzuela said on Twitter that Davis was known to sleep on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy