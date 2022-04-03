ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods says competing at Masters will be ‘game-time decision’

By Olafimihan Oshin
Golfing legend Tiger Woods said his participation in this year’s Masters, which he has won five times, will be a “game-time decision.”

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” the five-time Master’s champion wrote in a tweet.

Woods, a 15-time Major champion, suffered a serious leg injury in a single-vehicle accident near the Los Angeles area in February 2021.

Authorities said that Woods’ SUV crossed over a median and went across two lanes before hitting a tree and landing on the driver’s side in the brush. He was reportedly driving 84 mph in a 45 mph zone.

In a press conference last November, Woods shared how difficult his recovery process has been since the accident, and seemed to count out returning to professional competition.

“Clock’s ticking. I’m getting older. I’m not getting any younger, so all that combined means that a full schedule and full practice schedule and the recovery that it would take to do that — no, I don’t have any desire to do that,” Woods told the meida.

