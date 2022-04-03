NSU's president appointed to serve on Biden's HBCUs advisory board

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State's President has been appointed by President Biden to serve on the White House

HBCUs advisory board.

Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D., was appointed to serve on the White House Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). She was one of 18 people selected to serve on the board of advisors.

The board includes HBCU presidents, actors, athletes, financial experts, legislators, and others whose goal is to advance the HBCU Initiative to increase the capacity of HBCUs to provide the highest-quality education to its students and continue to serve as engines of opportunity, according to The White House website.

Adams-Gaston has served as president at Norfolk State since June of 2019.

During her time as the university's president, NSU was recognized as a U.S. News and World Report Top #20 HBCU and received the university's single largest donation—$40 million—from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

“I am honored to serve on President Biden’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Adams-Gaston said. “I appreciate the confidence the administration has in appointing me to serve on such a distinguished board. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members as we work to improve the outcomes for students who attend our historic institutions. HBCUs were created to expand access to higher education for all, and we will work together to promote and advance the HBCU mission.”

For more information about President Biden’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs and other appointees, click here.