‘Wrestlemania Hollywood’ Set For Two-Night Event At SoFi Stadium In 2023

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
Brace yourself. Next year, there’s another slap scheduled for springtime in Hollywood. The WWE has announced WrestleMania 39 as a two-night event to take place April 1-2, 2023 at SoFI Stadium.

For the uninitiated, Wrestlemania is held annually between mid-March and mid-April, serving as the sport’s largest event. Premiering in 1985, it’s the WWE’s flagship event and is one of the biggest on the yearly wrestling calendar.

The Hollywood showcase is appropriate, since many celebrities ranging from Snoop Dogg through Muhammad Ali, Cyndi Lauper, and Mr. T. have appeared within the events.

This edition of Wrestlemania was originally scheduled for SoFi, but was delayed by the pandemic.   .

A match between WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been rumored for WrestleMania Hollywood.

