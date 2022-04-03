If Everton avoid a FFP penalty it will be by the 'skin of their teeth' thanks to flexible Covid rules that allow them to offset losses of more than £250M... but rivals will have something to say about it, experts warn

Everton are confident they will avoid any penalty for breaching the Premier League's financial Fair Play rules after posting huge losses for three years in a row.

But football finance experts still believe it will be a close call and top flight rivals may yet challenge the Toffees and the League.

Everton posted a loss in their annual accounts to the end of June 2021 of £120.9 million. Over the last three years, total losses have amounted to £372.6M with the club reliant on owner Farhad Moshiri.

Like all clubs, Everton suffered with no fans during the Covid pandemic, incurring losses

However, the Premier Leagues Profit and Sustainability rules only allow an adjusted loss of £105M in a three-year period and failure to comply would result in sanctions, which could include a points deduction.

But this is not an open and shut case, since the Premier League quietly relaxed its sustainability rules in September 2020, as a result of the financial difficulties caused by the Covid pandemic.

So, the league's calculations don't include infrastructure costs, women's football expenditure, youth development costs, community development and Covid losses for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 season.

These items are now known as 'add-backs' and Everton are making full use of them. In addition, the league will take into account financial performance in the current season.

But even with allowable costs experts point out that Everton will need to identify an eye-watering £267.6M worth of add-backs to stay within the financial fair play limit.

Under Profit and Sustainability rules, clubs can offset losses against expenditure on women's football (Pictured: Everton take on Manchester United in the Women's Super League)

'On the face of it, it looks like there is a fairly large gap,' said Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance from the University of Liverpool.

'Everton are claiming [add-backs] that come to the thick end of £300M.

'We do not know exactly what they are claiming from where and when. But they seem very confident.

'If I was another club in the bottom six, I would be curious. Everton do not want to reveal all of their hand and the Premier League are saying nothing.'

However, some figures can be derived from Everton's accounts over recent years, as well as a statement this week.

In the last two years the club has given more than £2M to Everton in the Community, including cash and in-kind benefits, and the annual turnover of the Everton Women was £1.7M in the latest accounts.

Costs associated with supporting youth football can also be used to offset losses under FFP

There is no figure for youth development activity, but at a broadly comparable club, like Aston Villa, that cost £11M last season.

EVERTON STATEMENT

The dramatic and ongoing financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is evident in the annual accounts published today by Everton for the 2020/21 season.

Losses of at least £170m are attributed to the impact on the Club of the COVID-19 pandemic, with £103m of that figure coming in the 2020/21 financial year. Continued investment in the playing squad, coupled with the impact of the pandemic, has resulted in the Club posting a loss of £120.9m for the year ending 30 June 2021.

The wide-ranging impact of COVID-19 on Everton - which further market analysis has indicated could include an additional £50m - covers lost revenues, additional costs due to strict COVID-19 playing protocols and a significant contraction in the transfer market which resulted in the inability to generate the level of transfer fees which could reasonably have been expected pre-pandemic.

The Club has also been working formally with the Premier League regarding its ongoing compliance with Profitability & Sustainability regulations.

These are significant sums but they only make a dent in the £267.6M required.

The two key elements are costs associated with Covid and infrastructure.

With respect to Covid, Everton report in their accounts that the direct losses amount to £82.1M, which will include easily measurable elements such as lost gate receipts during the pandemic and reduced broadcast income.

However, in a statement, Everton claimed that they have identified total losses due to Covid of £170M and suggest they have their eyes on a further £50M worth of costs

The club is arguing that Covid has affected the market value of some players, so they have written off costs associated with keeping them on their books.

'As a direct result of the market conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing depression of the transfer market, over the last two financial years it has become apparent that the club was carrying the registration rights for a number of players on the balance sheet at an amount greater than the recoverable amount,' Everton state in their latest accounts.

So, due to Covid, Everton have wiped away £41.6 million of player value in the last two years and a further £11.6 million in onerous contracts.

In addition, Everton claim they have lost out because Covid suppressed the transfer market making it harder to sell players or to sell them at their full price, so they had to retain them and incurred further costs as a result.

If there is to be a challenge from other clubs, this is where it could come.

Dr Rob Wilson, an expert in sports business at Sheffield Hallam University points out that a player's market value may be affected by Covid, but it could also be they were overpriced when Everton signed them, making it unlikely they will recover their money, or their stock fell as a result of poor performance while they were at the club.

One of the few players Everton sold in the 2020-21 season was Morgan Schneiderlin (above)

'There are quite a lot of players in that boat at Everton,' noted Dr Wilson. 'Players that have not progressed are worth less.'

Of course, we don't know which players Everton are referring to when writing off value or holding onto registrations when, in a normal year, they would have been sold. However, there are a number possible candidates in the 2020-21 season.

How about Cenk Tosun, who signed for £25M in 2017 from Besiktas? Did Tosun's value fall due to Covid, or just that he flopped at Goodison Park, scoring only 11 goals in four years and he played for less than an hour in the Premier League that season?

The same question could be asked in relation to youth product Jonjoe Kenny, who played for just 79 minutes in the top flight in 2020-21, or indeed, Yannick Bolasie, who did not play for Everton that season and made a mere 32 appearances in five years for the club after a £25M move from Crystal Palace. He left on a free transfer before the 2021-22 season.

Left winger Yannick Bolasie left Everton on a free transfer before the 2021-22 season

And those who were sold did not fetch big fees. Morgan Schneiderlin, for example, moved to Nice for a reported £1.8M, but off the back of three unremarkable years at Everton and a season in which he made just 12 Premier League starts.

At the same time as the 'suppressed' transfer market was costing Everton, the club was paying top dollar to bring in new players.

In the 2020-21 season, Everton had a net spend in the market of £62M, according to Transfermarkt, signing Ben Godfrey, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré.

'You would imagine the clubs that are fighting down at the lower end of the table might get quite vocal,' said Dr Wilson.

'If you are in the bottom six you have been especially impacted. That transfer activity has still improved Everton's playing performance beyond what other clubs could do.'

Everton youth product Jonjoe Kenny did not feature heavily in the 2020-21 season

However, under the rules, the opportunity to 'add-back' does not end there. There are also the infrastructure costs, which in Everton's case are considerable because of the development of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. It has already clocked up expenses through planning and preparatory work.

Everton's accounts reveal £40.2M was spent on the new build in the past two years and there has been a depreciation in value of existing fixed assets of £14M, which can also be used to offset losses, under the Covid rules.

A rough back of the envelope calculation, assuming Everton's figures are accepted by the Premier League, comes to around £300M in add-backs.

The current season will also have a bearing, for which no accounts are yet available, but clearly the club has addressed its financial imbalance, recording a net profit in transfer spending in 2021-22 of almost £6M, according to Transfermarkt.

Hence, one can begin to understand Everton's 'confidence' that they will stay within the profit and sustainability rules.

The Premier League considers financial reports from the current season in FFP calculations

Everton say they have been in regular contact with the Premier League regarding compliance with Profit and Sustainability regulations, and sources at the club have told the local paper, the Liverpool Echo, they remain confident of compliance.

Everton are not unique. Other clubs will also be offsetting losses against allowable costs, but 'we have not seen it before on this scale,' said Dr Wilson.

'Nothing like this, but then Covid was unprecedented. The Premier League will have to decide what it is prepared to bear.

'They are going to be very fortunate if they do not get sanctioned because the losses are significant. It will be skin of the teeth stuff.'