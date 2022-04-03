ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says he's tested positive for COVID-19

By Kasey Johns
 1 day ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin Mayor Steve Adler has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet posted Sunday afternoon.

Alder said the positive test came after learning of an exposure to another person with COVID-19.

So far, Adler says he is experiencing very mild, if any, symptoms. He's fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the tweet.

Adler says he'll continue to work and isolate from home until cleared by doctors.

