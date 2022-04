The first week of spring is getting underway with the announcement of several road projects in the Southern Tier of New York and Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. The New York State Department of Transportation says Interstate 81 northbound will be reduced to a single lane March 21 between Exit 4, which is the I-85 State Route 17 interchange, and the junction of Interstate 88 in the Town of Dickinson. The work that will detour northbound traffic using Exit 6 will be done between 6 p.m. March 21 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 22.

