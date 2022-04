Queen’s Roger Taylor has dedicated his OBE to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, describing him as “sunshine in human form”.The 72-year-old, who Hawkins counted among his top musical influences, also revealed the 50-year-old had acted as a mentor to his own son.Taylor’s 31-year-old son Rufus is the drummer for English rock band The Darkness.Speaking after receiving his honour from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, the Queen musician paid tribute to “one of (his) very greatest friends” and said he would “love to” dedicate the award to Hawkins.Taylor said he is still “devastated” and trying...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO