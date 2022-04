We're coming to the end of March Madness 2022. After Saturday's Final Four there is one game to play. The North Carolina Tar Heels face the Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks, a No. 1 seed, crushed the Villanova Wildcats behind a career night from David McCormack. It continued an impressive run by Kansas. The Jayhawks won their Elite Eight and Final Four games by 15 or more points. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the last team to win by such large margins in those rounds and win it all was the 1981 Indiana Hoosiers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 45 MINUTES AGO