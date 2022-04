It was April 1982, and the crew of Royal Navy destroyer HMS Sheffield was heading home after a six-month overseas deployment. But the ship's company was suddenly told they were not going to see their families but sailing straight to a group of remote islands about 8,000 miles away. For some of the young sailors on board the trip would be their last. For the rest, the fateful diversion would mark the start of a life-changing series of events.

