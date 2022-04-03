Falklands: Soldier recalls fireball that engulfed bombed ship

Two Russian soldiers have died and 28 are seriously ill after being given poisoned pastries by Ukrainian civilians, Ukraine’s intelligence agency has claimed.The troops from Russia’s 3rd Motor Rifle Division died immediately after eating the food in Izium, Kharkiv, the country’s Main Directorate of Intelligence announced in a Facebook post on Saturday.A further 28 soldiers are in intensive care following the poisoning, while about 500 more are in hospital suffering from heavy alcohol poisoning, according to the post.Officials claimed Russia was writing the troops off as “non-combat losses”.The agency said in the post: “Ukrainians resist the occupiers by all...

