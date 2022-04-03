ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Toyota GR86 Is Going Racing

By Chase Bierenkoven
 1 day ago
Over the summer, Toyota Gazoo Racing will officially announce the creation of the all-new "GR Cup" racing series. It will be a single-make series, sort of like Lamborghini Super Trofeo, where the only cars allowed to race are Lamborghini Huracan models. Only instead of six-figure supercars, Toyota wants to take the...

