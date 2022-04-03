ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Ricci Serves Addams Family Realness at 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mK20A_0eyHMQ3a00

Christina Ricci channeled Morticia Addams in a gothic black dress for the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

The actress wore a floor-length black gown that featured a number of stylish details, including elbow-length sleeves, a miniature train and sweetheart neckline featuring peek-a-boo straps.

The outfit had a resemblance to the figure-hugging ensemble worn by the Addams family matriarch. Which is only fitting considering that Ricci will be starring in Tim Burton’s live-action Netflix series, which is centered around Wednesday Addams. However, Ricci has been cast in the series as an entirely new character.

Ricci played up the elegant look even further with the addition of several accessories, an elegant french-tip manicure, a black velvet bag and a bold red lip.

Outside of the wardrobes of the eclectic characters Ricci has performed as, the actress’ personal style is much more elegant and ladylike. She recently wore a polka-dot gown worn for her appearance on James Corden’ Late Late Show. The outfit was styled with a pair of pointe-toe points, a fashion staple in Ricci’s closet.

IN THIS ARTICLE
