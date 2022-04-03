ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Electrical worker falls 10 feet off ladder at WPB animal rescue organization, is killed

By Palm Beach Post Staff
 1 day ago
WEST PALM BEACH — A man doing electrical work at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League died Saturday morning after falling 10 feet off a ladder, police said.

Nelson Palomino Mina, 48, of Lake Worth Beach, was working above the 9-foot drop ceiling at the animal rescue organization's headquarters when he fell, West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachles said in a news release Saturday night.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue was called to the building at 3100 N. Military Trail at 8:18 a.m. Saturday, police said. Emergency workers took Palomino Mina to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he died about an hour later.

One of Palomino Mina's co-workers witnessed the fall but was not injured, said police, who will continue to investigate. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy.

