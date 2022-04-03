Mike Feuer postpones events after possible exposure to COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is working with West Hollywood's Sunlife Organics after learning one of its employees was infected with hepatitis A. While no additional cases have been found as of March 25, Public Health is recommending anyone who ate or drank at Sunlife between March 14-17 to get a hepatitis A vaccine. However, those who have completed a vaccine series or had past infection do not need to get inoculated. The vaccination will be free and residents can go to Hollywood Wilshire Health Center at 5205 Melrose Avenue at the below times: Sunday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Monday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Public Health recommends a vaccine should be administered within 14 days after exposure to prevent infection or reduce illness. Hepatitis A can cause acute liver disease and is highly contagious. It is typically spread between people when contaminated feces is somehow ingested by another person.

