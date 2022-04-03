ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mike Feuer postpones events after possible exposure to COVID-19

By City News Service
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles City Attorney and mayoral candidate Mike Feuer postponed a scheduled visit to Van Nuys Sunday to speak with residents about the growth at Van Nuys Airport due to possible exposure to the coronavirus. Feuer has not tested positive for COVID-19...

CBS LA

Possible hepatitis A exposure at WeHo juice bar

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is working with West Hollywood's Sunlife Organics after learning one of its employees was infected with hepatitis A. While no additional cases have been found as of March 25, Public Health is recommending anyone who ate or drank at Sunlife between March 14-17 to get a hepatitis A vaccine. However, those who have completed a vaccine series or had past infection do not need to get inoculated. The vaccination will be free and residents can go to Hollywood Wilshire Health Center at 5205 Melrose Avenue at the below times: Sunday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Monday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Public Health recommends a vaccine should be administered within 14 days after exposure to prevent infection or reduce illness. Hepatitis A can cause acute liver disease and is highly contagious. It is typically spread between people when contaminated feces is somehow ingested by another person. 
NBC News

Model and friend dumped unconscious at L.A. hospitals died of multiple drug intoxication, coroner rules

Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, a 24-year-old model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov. 13 by the men in a black Toyota Prius without license plates, Los Angeles police said at the time.
L.A. County Supervisor explains new guaranteed income pilot program

The co-author of L.A. County’s new guaranteed income program stopped by KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News to explain how residents can apply to receive $1,000 per month for three years as part of the county’s “Breathe” pilot program. Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell of L.A. County’s Second...
POLITICO

Kounalakis signs herself into history

THE BUZZ — SECOND TO NONE: Seldom do lieutenant governors make the kind of concrete change Eleni Kounalakis just did. With Gov. Gavin Newsom trading some executive powers for a Latin American vacation, it was Lt. Gov. Kounalakis who signed an evictions protection bill. This couldn’t wait for Newsom to return: the Senate sent the bill to the governor’s desk Thursday, less than 24 hours before Californians waiting on rent relief would face potential displacement. So acting governor Kounalakis picked up the baton and converted the legislation into law. Then she punctuated her passing power by signing a voting bill.
