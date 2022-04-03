ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Residents honor and remember Lt. William Lebo in Lebanon Police procession

By James Wesser, Janel Knight
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEOVH_0eyHLRyW00

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders from across the state escorted the body of Lieutenant William Lebo from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown Back home to Lebanon City.

“He showed up to work every day. I don’t think he ever took a sick day or very few in all those 40 years,” Retired Lieutenant Steve Collins said.

He was known for being a people person, dedicated to the community.

“He was a very kind very soft-spoken and a very nice gentleman, besides being a great police officer. He was a very nice man,” Ken Hackman of Hackman Fire Equipment said.

Lt. Lebo was shot and killed on Thursday after investigators said a man with mental health issues broke into a relative’s home.

“It’s just sad but you know this when you go to do the job every day. I wish he would have made it to retirement but, this is part of the job,” Collins said

RELATED: Lebanon City Police hold procession for Lt. Lebo

Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects, to a man who dedicated his life to service.

it is a traumatic event for everyone. The Police Chief is being strong for his guys. I know it is hard for everyone. it is hard for everyone to wrap their brain around this,” Joya Morrissey said.

“Just don’t take the police for granted because they have to show up there are there and they know the dangers that they encounter every day,” Retired Lieutenant Jim Eggert said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WBRE
WBRE

14K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WBRE and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery. Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents […]
SCRANTON, PA
PennLive.com

Crowds line Rt 422 to honor slain Lebanon policeman

Crowds line Rt. 422 to honor slain Lebanon police officer. Don Edwards, of Norther Cornwall Township, waits for the return of slain Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo, after an autopsy in Allentown, along Rt. 422 in Lebanon, Pa, Apr 2, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 5 / 21. Crowds...
LEBANON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
Lebanon, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27 News

Lebanon Police shooter had criminal history; DA

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The man who killed one officer and injured two in Lebanon City on Thursday, March 31, had an extensive criminal history, according to Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graff. According to a press release, Travis Shaud, 34, suffered from mental health issues, as well as a criminal record. Shaud had prior […]
LEBANON, PA
WTAJ

Officer killed in Lebanon was 1 month from retirement

(AP)– A police lieutenant killed on duty in Pennsylvania was one month away from retirement when a man suspected of breaking into a family member’s home opened fire on responding officers, authorities said Friday. Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo and three other uniformed officers were met with immediate gunfire when they entered the home […]
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Hit By Train In Lebanon ID'd: Police

The identity of a woman struck by a train on Sunday has been released by police. Tonya Price, 61, of Lebanon, was hit by a train on 7th Street on Mar. 13, according to City police.She was struck while attempting, "to cross the tracks in front of the approaching train traveling westbound," shortly a…
LEBANON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Collins
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#City Police#Procession#Whtm#Hackman Fire Equipment#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Philly

Pedestrian Killed Along With 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers On I-95 Was Walking ‘To His Mother’s House,’ Relative Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reyes Rivera Oliveras was killed in a crash on I-95 that also killed two Pennsylvania state troopers.  The troopers found him walking along I-95 and were trying to get him off the highway when all three were hit. Eyewitness News spoke with Oliveras’ family about why he was walking on I-95 at that hour. It’s a question many people have been asking. “He was a nice guy and I felt sad because when my mom told me, I could not believe it,” said Yajaira Perez, the victim’s sister-in-law. Three people were struck and killed in a crash on I-95 early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy