Officials remind Hoosiers about voting dates

By Rhett Baxley
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) –  Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting. Indiana voter registration ends April 4th and early voting begins on April 5th.

Voter registration and checking one’s voting status for the 2022 primary can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting the local county election administrator’s office.

Voting absentee in-person is open from April 5 to May 2. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote absentee in-person.

IN may have to set statewide regulations for marijuana

The local County Clerk’s office can be contacted to find locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required to vote absentee in-person. Voting absentee in-person is Indiana’s terminology for early voting in person at a county’s specified polling locations.

“Indiana is continuing to lead the way when it comes to conducting accessible elections,” Secretary Sullivan said. “With the ability to register to vote online at IndianaVoters.com , it’s easier than ever for Hoosiers to check their voter registration status and take part in the elections process.”

Warrick County Councilman Ted Metzger has posted on his Facebook a list of times and locations where voters can vote early. There is also a list of the candidates and the office they are running for. There are 18 voting locations throughout Warrick County and voting takes place on May 3.

Warrick County is now a vote center based county. That means voters are not assigned to a specific location to vote but can vote at any of the 18 voting locations in the county.

The Secretary of State shall request Indiana news media to include a copy of the voter’s bill of rights as part of election coverage according to a state statue. Access the Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights here: https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/voter-information/voters-rights/indiana-voters-bill-of-rights/

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois ‘Pot Dispensary’ Worker Arrested in Indiana, WITH…

Just because you work at a marijuana dispensary that doesn't mean you are above the law, or that you can do whatever you want with your own stash...c'mon man. NWITIMES. Racquel Oatman, of DeKalb, Illinois works at a pot store....and she was ready to party in Indiana. When I say party, whoa...she was ready to party. Cops were called to the Country Inn and Suites in Portage, Indiana about 11:30pm and Racquel was throwing down!
PORTAGE, IN
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Marshals take two suspects into custody in Newburgh

UPDATE – Sheriff Mike Wilder spoke to Eyewitness News and said the two suspects’ warrants were from Kentucky. Wilder also said gas was used to drive the second suspect out of the home. UPDATE – Our crews on the scene say that police have taken a second individual into custody. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The […]
NEWBURGH, IN
