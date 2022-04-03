ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Legacy Hydroponics holds Easter egg hunt

By Julia Hazel
 1 day ago

Families got to have some pre Easter fun during an Easter egg hunt that took place on April 3.

This was the second annual event that the workers at Legacy Hydroponics Company hosted for the Easter egg hunt at their farm.

Dawn Brown is the co-owner of Legacy Hydroponics and said that the company loves doing all things for kids in the Erie community. This company also hosts events for Christmas, Halloween and more.

Brown said that they actually hold the egg hunt inside and have different interactive stations.

Kids take over the Erie Otters game

“We have lots of grandkids and when we first came about here and redid this room, it used to be a church. We made it into a venue and I said this is a great place to do events based around the different holidays,” said Dawn Brown, Co-Owner of Legacy Hydroponics LLC.

The next event will be held in October.

