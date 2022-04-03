ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 08:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 04:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://www.tripcheck.com Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 30 inches, with the highest amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, except up to 65 mph above treeline. * WHERE...Elevations above 4000 feet in the Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3500 to 4500 feet this morning will fall to 2000 to 2500 feet this afternoon into tonight.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 10:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Basin Snow Showers Early this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers will pass from east to west through the Wind River Basin. Snowfall of 1 or 2 inches may occur in some locations. * WHERE...Wind River Basin. * WHEN...Now until 8 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road conditions will wet to slushy in places this evening.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Strong winds will create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes during the advisory period with waves 1- 3 feet possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind speeds will be strongest tonight through Monday morning with gusts 50 to 55 mph possible.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge. Cascade mountains Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Olympics by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Olympics WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains, including Hurricane Ridge. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Huerfano County including Walsenburg. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles traveling on north south oriented roadways such as I-25. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will impact the area from mid morning through early afternoon.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Combination of snow and very strong winds expected above 10000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting 45 to 65 mph with gusts over 70 mph above treeline at times. * WHERE...Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, including I-70 over Vail Pass and highway 50 over Monarch Pass. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times due to blowing and drifting snow. Near whiteout conditions are possible at times especially over the passes and exposed areas. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties. For the Little River...including Tecumseh, Sasakwa...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River near Tecumseh. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 2 feet occurs over croplands... pastures... and rural roads along the river. The area affected is entirely rural... and downstream of Lake Thunderbird from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The Little River is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 12.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7 feet on 05/22/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Wet Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will impact the area during the late morning and afternoon.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 145 AM PDT. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rainfall that caused the Skokomish River to rise has ended and the river has crested and continues to fall below flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...No flooding is currently forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, the Skokomish River will locally spill over its banks into low-lying areas of the Skokomish Valley. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM PDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.7 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.3 feet on 10/10/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA

