It’s hard to imagine, given today’s environment, but Watertown has long been an important part of the state’s transportation network. Watertown lent its name to Watertown Plank Road in 1846 and firmly established the city as a hub of transportation between here and Milwaukee. About a decade later, the railroad made its way through here. And a half century later, the Interurban added another connection to Milwaukee.

WATERTOWN, WI ・ 21 DAYS AGO