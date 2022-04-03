NASCAR Icon Kevin Harvick Says He’s a Fan of Ross Chastain After COTA Win

There’s been some talk about aggressive racing in NASCAR lately. However, that’s why Kevin Harvick is a fan of Ross Chastain. Harvick, the consummate veteran in the Cup Series has derided overly aggressive moves. However, what Chastain did at Austin last weekend isn’t really any of his concern. What he sees in the Trackhouse Racing driver is someone that could garner a lot of fan support and attention.

When you get compliments like this from a guy like Harvick, it’s a pretty big deal. Especially coming off of your first ever win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Ross [Chastain] is just a super aggressive driver,” Harvick explained. “I think balancing that with not wrecking and putting yourself in bad spots, there’s a fine line between that. I think that’s the biggest difference. He’s super aggressive and does all the things that he needs to do but has learned not to put himself in where he totals his car or tears his car up.”

What Harvick sees in Chastain is someone who has the charisma and character on top of the talent to make it far in the sport.

“I think that’s important to have that flare and fire because that’s what’s going to set you aside from everybody else. Having some of that personality and that ‘I-don’t-give-a-s**t’ attitude about what happens and if you don’t like it, sorry.

Having that edge is something that will make him popular because of the way that he races.”

There was some commotion about Chastain’s move last week on A.J Allmendinger. However, racing gets physical at times. The move was legal and it led to Kevin Harvick jumping on the Ross Chastain bandwagon. Perhaps we should all hop on before it’s too late.

Kevin Harvick Likes Ross Chastain As Short Track Season Begins

While Kevin Harvick has taken a liking to Ross Chastain, he’s going to be battling with him the rest of this season. Richmond Raceway is a new beast. Short track season has begun and these NASCAR Cup Series drivers are ready to go. These smaller raceways also tend to be some of the most historic. Richmond is one of those places.

As far as the Cup Series points standings go, these two drivers are both hoping to make the playoffs. Chastain is the only driver with four top-5 finishes and of course, topped that off with a win at COTA last weekend. Meanwhile, things aren’t so great for Harvick. His team has managed to rack up 153 points on the season for 14th in the standings. However, he has zero top-5 finishes on the year.

Chastain has done it on just about every kind, of course, this season. Short track season should be no issue for the No. 1 Chevy driver. However, those races still have to be run. He’ll be looking to add his fifth top-5 finish on the year and possibly back-to-back wins. Now wouldn’t that be something?