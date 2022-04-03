ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NASCAR Icon Kevin Harvick Says He’s a Fan of Ross Chastain After COTA Win

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago

There’s been some talk about aggressive racing in NASCAR lately. However, that’s why Kevin Harvick is a fan of Ross Chastain. Harvick, the consummate veteran in the Cup Series has derided overly aggressive moves. However, what Chastain did at Austin last weekend isn’t really any of his concern. What he sees in the Trackhouse Racing driver is someone that could garner a lot of fan support and attention.

When you get compliments like this from a guy like Harvick, it’s a pretty big deal. Especially coming off of your first ever win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Ross [Chastain] is just a super aggressive driver,” Harvick explained. “I think balancing that with not wrecking and putting yourself in bad spots, there’s a fine line between that. I think that’s the biggest difference. He’s super aggressive and does all the things that he needs to do but has learned not to put himself in where he totals his car or tears his car up.”

What Harvick sees in Chastain is someone who has the charisma and character on top of the talent to make it far in the sport.

“I think that’s important to have that flare and fire because that’s what’s going to set you aside from everybody else. Having some of that personality and that ‘I-don’t-give-a-s**t’ attitude about what happens and if you don’t like it, sorry.

Having that edge is something that will make him popular because of the way that he races.”

There was some commotion about Chastain’s move last week on A.J Allmendinger. However, racing gets physical at times. The move was legal and it led to Kevin Harvick jumping on the Ross Chastain bandwagon. Perhaps we should all hop on before it’s too late.

Kevin Harvick Likes Ross Chastain As Short Track Season Begins

While Kevin Harvick has taken a liking to Ross Chastain, he’s going to be battling with him the rest of this season. Richmond Raceway is a new beast. Short track season has begun and these NASCAR Cup Series drivers are ready to go. These smaller raceways also tend to be some of the most historic. Richmond is one of those places.

As far as the Cup Series points standings go, these two drivers are both hoping to make the playoffs. Chastain is the only driver with four top-5 finishes and of course, topped that off with a win at COTA last weekend. Meanwhile, things aren’t so great for Harvick. His team has managed to rack up 153 points on the season for 14th in the standings. However, he has zero top-5 finishes on the year.

Chastain has done it on just about every kind, of course, this season. Short track season should be no issue for the No. 1 Chevy driver. However, those races still have to be run. He’ll be looking to add his fifth top-5 finish on the year and possibly back-to-back wins. Now wouldn’t that be something?

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR’s Alex Bowman on Ross Chastain’s Final Lap Move to Win Circuit of the Americas: ‘I Would’ve Done the Same S—‘

This weekend NASCAR had a great set of races at the Circuit of the Americas road course and Alex Bowman almost got another win. Unfortunately for the No. 48 driver, it wasn’t meant to be. He made a strong move near the end of the race while in overtime. Despite a great move past his competitors, he did not take the checkered flag.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Faces Criticism in Comparison to Kurt Busch

Bubba Wallace is facing criticism for his NASCAR driving efforts this season and that was before losing a tire while at COTA. His new teammate this season is Kurt Busch, a bona fide winner on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. The criticism comes into play when comparing the two teammates and that’s also something Bubba Wallace may still be getting used to during the current season, too.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin’s Win On Sunday

Virginia native Denny Hamlin entered Sunday’s race at Richmond 22nd in points with zero top ten finishes. He left it the winner of the Toyota Owners 400. At +1000 to be the first to take the checkered flag, the 41-year-old driver scored a huge win for Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Ross Chastain
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Ryan Newman Talks Returning To Racing Modified at Richmond

NASCAR fans, because the Rocket Man has returned. After the 2021 season, many fans speculated that NASCAR legend Ryan Newman might have retired from the racing organization. Newman, however, said that he’s far from finished with racing. He has no plans to compete in the Cup Series this year, though. Instead, he wants to race just for fun.
RICHMOND, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Pitbull Celebrates First Win as a Team Owner

We imagine as soon as Ross Chastain crossed the finish line to win his first NASCAR Cup race, Pitbull was fist-pumping and dancing. It’s the Miami thing to do. ‘Cause with Chastain, Pitbull is on fire … as a NASCAR team owner. NBC’s NASCAR social media account acknowledged...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Trackhouse
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Joey Logano Weighs In on Fans Comparing the Sport to WWE

Joey Logano would like a word with some NASCAR fans. They think their beloved motorsports franchise is becoming like the WWE. Yes, like pro wrestling. What? Yes, that’s what we are asking ourselves, too. These NASCAR fans watch their favorite drivers duke it out (in cars, OK) every Sunday. They go out there and do their best to win. Pardon me, but we have not seen any chair shots or Stone Cold Stunners lately.
WWE
Racing News

Ryan Newman comments on the changes in NASCAR

Ryan Newman comments on stage racing, issues with the Next Gen car and the new racing product. For the first time in 22 years, Ryan Newman is watching the NASCAR Cup Series from the sidelines. After his contract expired last year, he was unable to find a new ride to return.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

432K+
Followers
46K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy