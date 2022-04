The UK will continue to have a “robust” relationship with Hungary, Downing Street said after nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban secured another term in office.Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Mr Orban following the landslide election win for the Hungarian leader’s Fidesz party.Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said he was “not aware of any plans at the moment” for a congratulatory message from the Prime Minister, but insisted that Hungary was an important partner for the UK.The spokesman highlighted Hungary’s membership of the Nato alliance and the Visegrad (V4) group of countries, along with the Czech Republic, Poland and...

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO