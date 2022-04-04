ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

JoJo Siwa Confirmed She's No Longer Single: "I'm Really Happy"

By Kelly Martinez
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmnYn_0eyHJQJ300

JoJo Siwa is officially taken!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OB3t_0eyHJQJ300
Steven Simione / FilmMagic / Getty Images

At the GLAAD Media Awards Saturday, the Dance Moms star revealed she is no longer on the market, and that she couldn't be happier about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGTnj_0eyHJQJ300
Momodu Mansaray / WireImage / Getty Images

"I can tell you that I'm not single," JoJo said in an interview with Access Hollywood . "I can tell you that I'm very, very, very, very happy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIt3C_0eyHJQJ300
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for GLAAD

JoJo continued, "It's been a weird and long few years, few months. And I'm just, I'm really happy. I'm just very happy. And I'm really lucky to be with someone that I love."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280HZR_0eyHJQJ300
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

JoJo publicly came out in January 2021. She dated Kylie Prew for almost a year, but confirmed last November that the two had split amicably. "She is literally still my best friend," JoJo told Paris Hilton on her podcast, This Is Paris . "I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She's awesome. She's having the time of her life; I'm having the time of my life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sbw5S_0eyHJQJ300
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

At the GLAAD Awards, JoJo also spoke about her coming out journey over the past year. "I came out a little bit over a year ago. I've learned so much about this community and, I don't know, just being surrounded by these people, we all love each other unconditionally. I mean, everyone in this room tonight is either a part of the LGBTQ community or an ally, and it just...I don't know, it just feels so good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZMN5_0eyHJQJ300
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GLAAD

JoJo has yet to reveal who her new sweetheart is, but we'll keep you updated if she does!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmoQu_0eyHJQJ300
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for GLAAD

Congrats JoJo 💕!!!

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Lowe, 58, Flexes His Muscles With Son John, 27, In Birthday Tribute: ‘What A Father’

The ‘Parks & Rec’ star’s younger son posted a throwback and a new photo of himself and his dad for his birthday!. A belated happy birthday to Rob Lowe! The actor’s 27-year-old son John Owen took to his Instagram to wish his dad a happy birthday on Thursday March 17. The first photo was a throwback to when John was a baby, with his dad holding him and both giving a blank look into the camera. The second featured a more current photo of the father-son duo showing their muscles while they both flex.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music: “I’m Out”

Doja Cat claimed that she is quitting music following a recent clash with fans. “It’s gone and I don’t give a fuck anymore I fucking quit I can’t wait to fucking disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” tweeted the R&B artist on March 24. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a fucking fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a fucking nightmare. Unfollow me.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images#Dance Moms#Wireimage Getty#Access Hollywood#Lgbtq
Daily Mail

Bella Hadid is seen for the first time with mom Yolanda since Real Housewives star, 58, was slammed for allowing daughter to get a nose job when she was just 14 years old

Bella Hadid enjoyed quality time with her mom Yolanda Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman in NYC on Monday night. The 25-year-old model was joined by her mother and her man at the upscale sushi restaurant BondST - the first time Bella and Yolanda have been seen publicly together since Yolanda was slammed for allowing her daughter to get a nose job aged 14.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

830
Followers
850
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy