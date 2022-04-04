JoJo Siwa Confirmed She's No Longer Single: "I'm Really Happy"

Related
Hello Magazine
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber
Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
Rob Lowe, 58, Flexes His Muscles With Son John, 27, In Birthday Tribute: ‘What A Father’
The ‘Parks & Rec’ star’s younger son posted a throwback and a new photo of himself and his dad for his birthday!. A belated happy birthday to Rob Lowe! The actor’s 27-year-old son John Owen took to his Instagram to wish his dad a happy birthday on Thursday March 17. The first photo was a throwback to when John was a baby, with his dad holding him and both giving a blank look into the camera. The second featured a more current photo of the father-son duo showing their muscles while they both flex.
Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music: “I’m Out”
Doja Cat claimed that she is quitting music following a recent clash with fans. “It’s gone and I don’t give a fuck anymore I fucking quit I can’t wait to fucking disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” tweeted the R&B artist on March 24. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a fucking fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a fucking nightmare. Unfollow me.”
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Give Update on DWTS’ Pal Cheryl Burke Amid Her Divorce From Matthew Lawrence
Shutterstock (2) Checking in. Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have been keeping an eye on friend Cheryl Burke amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. “Whenever I've talked to her, she's doing good,” Erbert, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Mercedes-Benz Oscars 2022 Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27. The Kansas native noted that the […]
I’m a single mum and tell my daughter she doesn’t always need to say sorry – I’m not raising a doormat
A SINGLE mum has revealed her daughter is almost NEVER allowed to apologise. TikTok has become the place where many share their controversial parentings rules and one of those is user @deathwishprincess. In a video that has been viewed by close to 40,000 people on social media, the mum explained...
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin Pack on PDA at 2022 Grammys Following Her Health Scare: Photos
Getting better. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) attended the 2022 Grammy Awards alongside her husband, Justin Bieber, less than one month after being hospitalized due to a blood clot on her brain. The "Yummy" singer, 28, and the model, 25, arrived at the ceremony on Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las […]
Will Smith’s Agency Reportedly Considered Dumping The Actor Right After His Oscars Fiasco
"It is kind of crazy to think that this one incident could wipe away so many decades of goodwill. But it was so public, it was so outside of the box. One agent we talked to called it a 'stunning act of narcissism'. The movie star brand for Will Smith is badly tarnished." - The Wrap's Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman to the BBC
AOL Corp
Sandra Bullock says there's a movie she wishes she 'hadn't done': 'I'm still embarrassed'
Sandra Bullock is looking back at her film career — and the one movie she said made "no sense." During an interview alongside The Lost City costar Daniel Radcliffe for TooFab, the pair was asked if there are any films they were initially "embarrassed" to do but "came around to" after seeing how fans reacted.
Vanessa Bryant says her 'girls are happy' after family acquires new German Shepard named Loki ... a month after their dog Crucio died
Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday took to Instagram to show off her family's new pet, a black German Shepard named Loki. 'My girls are happy,' Vanessa, 39, captioned a family shot alongside daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, five, and Capri, two. 'Big Boy~ Loki #GermanShepard.'. Vanessa, who is also mom to the...
Bella Hadid is seen for the first time with mom Yolanda since Real Housewives star, 58, was slammed for allowing daughter to get a nose job when she was just 14 years old
Bella Hadid enjoyed quality time with her mom Yolanda Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman in NYC on Monday night. The 25-year-old model was joined by her mother and her man at the upscale sushi restaurant BondST - the first time Bella and Yolanda have been seen publicly together since Yolanda was slammed for allowing her daughter to get a nose job aged 14.
Justin Hartley and His Wife Sofia Pernas Have 'Twin Moment' at Critics Choice Awards
Justin Hartley and his wife Sofia Pernas were picture perfect in matching navy suits at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. The couple opened up about their coordinated looks in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We tag teamed this thing, right?" Hartley said ahead of the awards show...
Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform
Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman
Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Hailey Baldwin Bieber Has A Net Worth That Might Surprise You — Inside Her Finances
Before Hailey Rhode Baldwin became Hailey Baldwin Bieber, she already had many accomplishments to her name. Hailey is a member of the Baldwin acting family and the niece of Alec Baldwin (30 Rock, SNL). Although she was homeschooled and intended to become a professional ballerina, her training ended due to a foot injury, and she turned to model instead.
AOL Corp
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marry in secret wedding ceremony at Las Vegas chapel
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a surprise wedding ceremony. The inseparable pair, known to fans as "Kravis," tied the knot in Las Vegas early Monday after attending the Grammy Awards, according to multiple news outlets, including People and TMZ. However, it's unclear if they obtained a marriage license before the ceremony.
TODAY.com
Maria Shriver talks being a grandmother as daughter Katherine expects baby No. 2
Maria Shriver joins Hoda Kotb as guest co-host and talks about being a grandmother as her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting a second child with husband Chris Pratt. “How blessed am I,” she says.March 17, 2022.
People
Just Married! Billie Lourd Shares First Dreamy Photos from Her Wedding with Austen Rydell
Billie Lourd is basking in wedded bliss. The actress, 29, shared the first photos from her weekend nuptials to her Instagram account on Tuesday, giving a look at her stunning off-the-shoulder Rodarte gown with tulle detailing throughout. In the first image, Lourd and Rydell, 29, share a smooch as they...
Elle
Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
BuzzFeed
