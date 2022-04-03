ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Arrested For Robbery And Murder Of 23-Year-Old Man

By Danielle Shockey
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago

Dave Foster Jr., 14, has been arrested in the murder of 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough. Foster was identified through video surveillance and located by detectives.

Police say on March 25, McCollough was gunned down in front of the 7 Days Food Store on 2002 NW 1st Ave. in Ocala, after fighting 18-year-old Leandre Cox in the parking lot.

Detectives obtained video surveillance from the store which captured the shooting taking place. Before the killing, three subjects, Cedric Bowie, 14, Leandre Cox, 18, and Dave Foster, 14, appear to be involved in a robbery of McCullough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbUPy_0eyHJOmp00
Dave Foster Jr., 14, being escorted by Ocala Police

Bowie is seen walking towards McCullough’s vehicle, opening the back door, and taking a backpack from inside. McCullough confronts Bowie and takes back the backpack and puts it back in the vehicle. Cox and Foster then enter the camera’s view and Cox is seen reaching into the front waistline of his pants.

Cox aggressively approaches McCullough with a gun in his hand and swings it at McCullough. The two engage in a short physical fight until Cox fires the gun at McCullough.

After the shot, Foster grabs the backpack from McCullough’s vehicle and he, Bowie, and Cox run away from the crime scene.

Ocala Police Detectives arrived and provided some medical attention at the scene. When EMS arrived, McCullough was transported to a local hospital where he later died from the gunshot.

On Monday, March 28, Bowie was located by Detective Sirolli during a traffic stop and arrested. Cox turned himself into the Ocala Police Department headquarters on Tuesday night around 11 p.m and was taken to the Marion County Jail.

On March 31, Foster was located and taken to jail. Detective Sirolli, while working another case, found a text message thread between Cox and someone else that said, “anywhere we see Palay he getting robbed.” Palay is a known nickname of McCullough.

“Our detectives are still actively investigating this murder. We’re asking for our community’s help. If you have any information about the murder of Jacorie McCullough, please call Detective Kern at 352-369-7000,” said Ocala Police Department.

Reminder: Juvenile records are traditionally considered confidential, however, there are exceptions. Juveniles who are arrested for felony charges, like murder, are not confidential and their names and images can be publicized.

