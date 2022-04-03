ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

1 killed, 11 hurt in shooting at outdoor concert in Texas

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — One person was killed and 11 others were hurt during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said. Officers responded about 12:13 a.m. Sunday to a field in southeast Dallas where a...

