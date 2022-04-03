1 killed, 11 hurt in shooting at outdoor concert in Texas

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died and three other people were hurt after a shooting in Stockton early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight in the area of the 8100 block of West Lane. Stockton police say the 18-year-old was found shot in a car near the intersection go March and West lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. Three other shooting victims – ages 28, 29 and 46 – were taken to the hospital. All their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say. Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.

