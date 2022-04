WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -It all comes down to this. Inside the Caesar’s Super Dome in New Orleans, two of the bluest of the blue bloods in college basketball are squaring off for a national championship. KU, the No. 1 seed from the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region faces North Carolina, the No. 8 seed that’s caught fire in the postseason to emerge from the tournament’s West Region. The winner will cut down nets for a final time, celebrated in “One Shining Moment.” The loser will be the last team in the nation to face disappointment this year. The game is aired on TBS and online here: NCAA March Madness Live.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO