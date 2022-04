EVELETH — Rock Ridge students will have even more access to jobs in the healthcare field after the School Board approved an Essentia Health sponsorship proposal Monday. Essentia Health will contribute $100,000 to Rock Ridge Public Schools in exchange for exclusive naming rights for the new high school’s third floor wing, which will be known as the Essentia Health Sciences Center. The proposal also includes Essentia providing Education to Employment...

