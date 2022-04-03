ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollover on Kearney and National leaves car flipped, no serious injuries

By Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A crash Sunday afternoon on the corner of Kearney Street and National Avenue has left a van upside down – without any serious injuries.

Authorities said the crash was caused by a misunderstanding over who had the green light.

Authorities are working to clean up the crash site at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

