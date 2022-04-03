ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Skies Dry Out Overnight; Nice Monday Ahead

By T.J. Del Santo
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

With sunshine, we had highs on Sunday in the upper 40s at the coast to lower 50s inland…pretty nice day…until some clouds and rain showers rolled in.

Showers should end overnight and skies should at least partially clear by dawn.

Hour by Hour// A look at the upcoming conditions for the next 36 hours

We’ll start our Monday on a cool’ish note with morning temperatures in the 30s and low 40s, but we’ll have sunshine!

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast

We’ll keep the sunshine through the afternoon, with some extra high clouds approaching from the west toward evening.

ALSO READ: New vehicles must average 40mpg by 2026

High temperatures will be about average for the date…in the mid 50s. Nice day overall!

Looking ahead, we’ve got a few unsettled days ahead this week, starting Tuesday night and continuing into Friday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather 12

WPRI 12 News

