ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Pregnant Nebraska corrections officer killed in double fatal crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Nde5_0eyHFxoO00

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska corrections officer who was eight months pregnant and her passenger were killed in a fiery crash in Omaha on Thursday, authorities said.

Sara Zimmerman, 37, of Gretna, was killed when her 2018 Nissan Altima SUV collided with a 2017 Ford F250 pickup truck at a southwestern Omaha intersection and caught fire after rolling into a ditch, WOWT-TV reported.

Her passenger, Amanda Shook, 38, of Gretna, was also killed, KETV reported. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The driver of the pickup, Zachary Paulison, 21, of Omaha, was hospitalized after suffering back and chest fractures, the newspaper reported.

Zimmerman was an officer with the Douglas County Department of Corrections, KMTV reported.

“She possessed a unique combination of wisdom, compassion, and optimism that changed the lives of everyone she met. There are hundreds, if not thousands of incarcerated people who have turned their lives around as a result of her influence,” Douglas County Department of Corrections director Mike Myers said in a statement. “As a member of the Douglas County Department of Corrections family, she was the first to give of her time and talent to any co-worker in need. She made us all better people.

“To lose her in the manner we did when she was about to welcome her son into the world makes this loss nearly unbearable.”

Zimmerman’s husband is also a corrections worker in Douglas County, according to KMTV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Two killed in late night fatal car crash

-------------- A Toppenish woman died in a car crash late Friday night a few miles out of Union Gap. Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened on I-82, seven miles east of Union Gap just after 11 p.m. According to the report, Leon Perez, 20, of Yakima...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
WOWT

Omaha Police identify victims in Thursday night fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police identify two people who died in a fiery crash Thursday night. Thursday at 10:57 p.m., officers responded to a personal injury crash. Police say an eastbound 2017 Ford F250 pickup collided with a southbound 2018 Nissan Altima SVU at 192nd and F streets. The Nissan caught fire and two women in the car were declared dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gretna, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Gretna, NE
Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Accidents
City
Gretna, NE
State
Nebraska State
The Associated Press

Official: 4 men, 2 women died in I-81 crash of 80 vehicles

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The six people killed during an 80-vehicle pileup on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall earlier this week included four men and two women, authorities said. Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner Albert Barnes said Friday that the victims of Monday’s crash on Interstate 81 were...
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Myers
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officer#Wowt#Traffic Accident#Wowt Tv#The Omaha World Herald#Https T Co Ug2pvavesb#Kmtv
KFYR-TV

Michael Neugebauer, the man convicted of murdering his family when he was 15, hopes to have sentence reduced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been 30 years since Ronald, Maureen, Michelle, and Ryan Neugebauer were shot and killed at the family’s farm near Menoken. When law enforcement arrived at the crime scene, the family’s teenage son Michael was missing, triggering a nationwide search. Michael Neugebauer eluded authorities for 12 days before he was caught in Florida. He pleaded guilty to killing his father and entered Alford pleas for killing the rest of his family.
BISMARCK, ND
truecrimedaily

Oregon man convicted of killing mom, trying to hire inmate to kill rest of his family

HILLSBORO, Ore. (TCD) -- A Tualatin man was found guilty last week of several charges related to the murder of his mother and attempted murder of his siblings. The Washington County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that on March 15, a jury convicted Michael Stuart Ross of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS New York

Notorious mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

A notorious New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.He failed to return from an authorized medical appointment and "was placed on escape status" on Monday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.Taddeo...
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
95K+
Followers
96K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy