Best. Parade. Ever! The annual "Pat Green and David Anderson Memorial St Patrick's Day Parade" was amazing. Yes, that name is a mouthful, but fully warranted to honor two of the three men who created this wonderful small-town tradition, now in it's 24 year. Pat and David passed away in 2016 and 2017, so Rotarian Mike McDougal has carried on with the same goal - to celebrate friendship and their Irish/Scottish heritage. There's a little sadness in Mike's voice as he speaks of his two departed friends, but then he finds a story or two to tell that brings...

CONROE, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO