Parkland, FL

Jury selection to begin for Florida school shooter

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKLAND, Fla. – Jury selection for Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz is about to begin after four years of legal maneuvering and pandemic delays. When it starts Monday, his attorneys will attempt to find jurors who they think will...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 18

Sadie Christenson
1d ago

Why aren't the parents or whoever gave him access to that gun prosecuted?

Reply(7)
6
Comments / 0

