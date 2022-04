(CBS4) — We have been reporting for months about the issue of fentanyl in Colorado. State lawmakers are working on a bill to fight it as the number of state deaths continue to increase daily due to the substance. This bill would have stronger penalties for those distributing fentanyl, including dealers linked to an overdose death. Also, there would be millions of dollars available for treatment and prevention. NARCAN nasal spray (credit: CBS) The bill would also increase access to resources such as fentanyl test strips and Narcan, a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose. This comes...

