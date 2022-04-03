ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OCPD: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In NE OKC Crash

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) said a two-car crash at NE 63rd and Midwest Blvd. turned fatal Sunday afternoon.

According to the OCPD, the drivers were the only people inside the vehicles during the crash.

Police said one driver is confirmed dead and the other was transported to the hospital with "significant injuries", but did not reveal their condition.

Authorities haven't said what caused the crash or revealed any information on the people involved.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to News 9 for updates.

