Buying Into a Logistics Breakup

STG Logistics’ acquisition of XPO Logistics’ intermodal division further expands its leading position in containerized logistics. "I could not be more excited about this game-changing acquisition," says Paul Svindland, who will continue to lead as STG’s CEO. "We are combining STG's leading position in facility-based container logistics with XPO Intermodal's leading position in container transport, creating a platform with unparalleled capabilities. Once combined, the STG network will be able to handle a container from the instant it's ready at a port or customer facility to the moment each individual shipment arrives at its final destination, all the while providing customers full visibility and a single source of accountability."

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO